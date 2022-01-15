Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dash cam captured the moment a vehicle smashed into barrels filled with water on I-25 on...
WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
Lisa Marino-Dorsey
Major Crimes Unit searching for missing Colorado woman last seen Dec. 28, may have been in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy

Latest News

23% increase in anonymous tips to prevent threats and violence through Colorado’s Safe2Tell program
I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions on the north side of the city Friday night
2nd-degree homicide suspect Kadin Blaschkie, tied to
2 teens killed in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested in Nevada
CASA of Central Virginia needs more volunteers.
CASA of Pueblo seeks volunteers in 2022 to support neglected and abused children