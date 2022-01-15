One woman killed near Dollar General, Pueblo Police investigating

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman was killed in a reported shooting around 8 p.m. near the Dollar General near North El Paso Street and 4th Street. Pueblo police responded to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while shooting at her and appeared to “have targeted the victim”.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat, red undershirt, gray shoes with white trim on the bottom.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this as a homicide and are reportedly following up on some active leads.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this incident call Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or the Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

