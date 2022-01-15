Northbound Nevada back open Saturday following crash, police suspect DUI
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just before 1 p.m. Saturday Northbound Nevada reopened after a crash just north of Fillmore.
Colorado Springs Police say a vehicle reportedly hit a pole just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Firefighters also responded to help get a trapped party out of the vehicle. Officers say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers say they are investigating suspected DUI or drugs to be involved in the crash.
