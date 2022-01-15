Northbound Nevada back open Saturday following crash, police suspect DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just before 1 p.m. Saturday Northbound Nevada reopened after a crash just north of Fillmore.

All lanes now open at Fillmore and Nevada after earlier traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 15, 2022

Colorado Springs Police say a vehicle reportedly hit a pole just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Firefighters also responded to help get a trapped party out of the vehicle. Officers say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

#ColoradoSpringsFire the patient has been successfully extricated and is being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/8CPDFURqAG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 15, 2022

Officers say they are investigating suspected DUI or drugs to be involved in the crash.

