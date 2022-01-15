Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dash cam captured the moment a vehicle smashed into barrels filled with water on I-25 on...
WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
Lisa Marino-Dorsey
Major Crimes Unit searching for missing Colorado woman last seen Dec. 28, may have been in Colorado Springs
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher

Latest News

Fire in Pueblo County.
Crews contain a 15-acre grass fire on Friday on the north side of Pueblo County
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
Chilly, but Decent Saturday
Chilly, but Nice for Saturday
I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions on the north side of the city Friday night