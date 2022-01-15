Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol investigating serious injury crash

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a “serious injury crash” on Hinsdale County Road 10, less than half a mile west of Highway 149. This is about 5 hours west of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol says a 2017 Dodge pickup was headed east when it lost traction on the snow pack and the icy road while trying to make a left turn on a “downhill grade”. A 55-year-old man from Texas was reportedly driving the car. The vehicle went off the edge of the road before rolling several times down an embankment. A 60-year-old woman from Creede was reportedly ejected from the rear seat in the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle came to rest several hundred feet down the embankment.

The driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash. A 50-year-old woman from Texas was reportedly in teh right front seat and “received moderate injuries”. CSP says both she and the driver were wearing seatbelts, while the passenger who was ejected was not wearing one.

Both passengers were taken to the hospital, one was flown for further treatment.

Troopers say the driver was cited following the crash investigation.

