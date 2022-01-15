Advertisement

Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions on the north side of the city Friday night

I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.
I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Road conditions on the north side of Colorado Springs and north of the city Friday evening were treacherous due to snow.

At about 6 p.m. the city was under “Accident Alert” status.

While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

At about 8:15 p.m. eastbound Austin Bluffs was closed due to ice at N. Nevada Avenue:

11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe provided a brief update just after 6 p.m.:

Poor road conditions north of Colorado Springs

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, January 14, 2022

