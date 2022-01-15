Advertisement

CASA of Pueblo seeks volunteers in 2022 to support neglected and abused children

Non-profit seeks volunteers to support abused children
CASA of Central Virginia needs more volunteers.
CASA of Central Virginia needs more volunteers.(WDBJ)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A new report shows a 31 percent increase in child neglect and abuse cases in Pueblo. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Pueblo, a non-profit organization, has stepped in to help children who are suffering from abuse.

CASA is a 20-year-old organization that is seeking volunteers who are interested in giving back, working together to support and comfort kids, who have been suffered neglect, and abuse.

“Our numbers were already steadily on the rise prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic has only exasperated conditions for our families – from economic hardship, isolation, depression, homelessness, and substance abuse – and unfortunately that pain has poured over into our most vulnerable youth,” said Executive Director, Zane Grant. “With school back in-person, and teachers now identifying and reporting those who are hurting most, our cases have surged – and we need help!”

You can learn how to become a volunteer on Thursday, January 20 from 12-1 p.m. and can attend attend by Zoom, accessing a link from their Facebook page, or in-person by joining CASA at its Conference Center, located at 107 Quincy St. in Pueblo. A four-week training session, led by Program Director Tammy Prutch, will follow in February.

For more information on how to become a volunteer click here or contact Jessi Ones, CASA Development Director:

jessi@casaofpueblo.org

719.583.6326

