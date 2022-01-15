Broncos Safety Justin Simmons named 2021 second-team All-Pro

DENVER (KKTV) -For the second time in his career, Broncos safety Justin Simmons is an All-Pro.

Friday, the safety was named 2021 second-team All-Pro. Simmons received 10 votes, which tied him for third among NFL safeties league wide.

Simmons tied a career high with five interceptions during the 2021 season. Following the finale loss to the Chiefs, the safety apologized to Broncos Country, saying it was his goal to the organization back to where it is used to being.

Simmons played in all 17 games this season, he recorded 80 tackles and a career high 1.5 sacks.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.