Advertisement

Attorney General, CDPHE issue demand to ‘COVID Control’ to stop COVID-19 testing operations in Colorado

The Center for COVID Control reoprtedly violated state consumer protection and public health laws
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.(Video from KKTV file footage 1/27/21 Second Covid Shot Stronger)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have ordered the Center for COVID Control to stop all testing operations in the state. State officials say they failed to be properly certified by the federal government to “perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law”.

“A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado. Our consumer protection section also has received a significant number of complaints about safety conditions at their testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment. By violating these licensing requirements and ignoring health and safety protocols, the Center for COVID Control is putting Coloradans at risk and we’re taking action to protect public health,” Weiser said.

“The public needs to be able to have confidence and trust in testing sites. We’re thankful for the swift help of the Department of Law in halting these testing operations, protecting consumers, and ensuring public health orders are followed. We want Coloradans to know there are over 150 state run community testing sites available and encourage them to keep getting tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott Bookman, Incident Commander, COVID-19 Response.

Testing locations operated by Macagain Corp. were also ordered to stop operations due to failure to comply with reporting requirements.

The following locations were reportedly issued a cease and desist order:

Locations operated by Center for COVID Control

● 6460 E Yale Ave Denver 80222

● 4775 S Broadway Englewood 80113

● 1750 Blake St. Denver 80202

Locations operated by Macagain Corp.

● 1546 28th St, Boulder 80303

● 3250 W 72nd St, Westminster 80030

● 155 Cook St, Denver 80206

● 620 Miller Ct, Lakewood 80215

● 1700 S College Ave. Fort Collins 80525

● 6830 S Yosemite Ct, Centennial 80112

● 3629 Betty Dr. Colorado Springs 80917

● 2910 Wood Ave, Colorado Springs 80907

In a Press Release sent out Saturday, the Attorney General says,

“Weiser states in a cease-and-desist letter issued to the company that it is in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act for misrepresenting the certification and approval of each of their testing sites in the state. Knowingly failing to protect the health and safety of consumers may also violate the CCPA’s prohibition of unfair or unconscionable acts and practices, a new provision in the law added in 2019 when Weiser worked with the state legislature to strengthen the state’s consumer protection laws.

In a second cease-and-desist letter sent on behalf of CDPHE, Weiser says that the company is violating state public health orders that require entities performing COVID-19 testing in the state to report all test results, test result information, and cases of disease to CDPHE through the agency’s electronic laboratory reporting platform or through other CDPHE-approved methods. It is unlawful to violate, disobey, or disregard public health laws or lawful public health orders or regulations.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dash cam captured the moment a vehicle smashed into barrels filled with water on I-25 on...
WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
2nd-degree homicide suspect Kadin Blaschkie, tied to
2 teens killed in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested in Nevada
I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions on the north side of the city Friday night
Missing woman Tanya Bebb and her kids.
FOUND: Woman and children last seen east of Colorado Springs found safe

Latest News

1/15 Northbound Nevada/ Fillmore crash.
Northbound Nevada back open Saturday following crash, police suspect DUI
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Colorado State Patrol investigating serious injury crash
One woman was killed in a reported shooting around 8 p.m. near the Dollar General near North El...
One woman killed at Dollar General store, Pueblo Police investigating
23% increase in anonymous tips to prevent threats and violence through Colorado’s Safe2Tell program