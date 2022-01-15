Advertisement

23% increase in anonymous tips to prevent threats and violence through Colorado’s Safe2Tell program

Intervention program sees rise in tips to help end violence
(KJCT)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Safe2Tell is a intervention program designed for people to anonymously report tips on those who intend to harm, injure, or bully another person in Colorado schools.

“While social media challenges are a continually evolving facet of school safety, a high number of duplicate tips like we saw in December indicates students and school communities feel comfortable reporting their safety concerns,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The more reports about a particular concern, the more information we can pass on to local teams who can more comprehensively address student safety.”

Safe2Tell saw an increase in tips reported last month in December as compared to November, according to the monthly report.

Suicide threats and welfare checks came in as the highest number of reports made by category to the program. A report is typically made when there is suspicion of a threat made to commit and act of violence, harm or injury to one’s self or another person.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dash cam captured the moment a vehicle smashed into barrels filled with water on I-25 on...
WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
Lisa Marino-Dorsey
Major Crimes Unit searching for missing Colorado woman last seen Dec. 28, may have been in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy

Latest News

I-25/Baptist 1/14/22 at 5:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions on the north side of the city Friday night
2nd-degree homicide suspect Kadin Blaschkie, tied to
2 teens killed in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested in Nevada
CASA of Central Virginia needs more volunteers.
CASA of Pueblo seeks volunteers in 2022 to support neglected and abused children
Winter Fest in Colorado Springs.
United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum to host Beijing winter festival celebration