23% increase in anonymous tips to prevent threats and violence through Colorado’s Safe2Tell program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Safe2Tell is a intervention program designed for people to anonymously report tips on those who intend to harm, injure, or bully another person in Colorado schools.

“While social media challenges are a continually evolving facet of school safety, a high number of duplicate tips like we saw in December indicates students and school communities feel comfortable reporting their safety concerns,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The more reports about a particular concern, the more information we can pass on to local teams who can more comprehensively address student safety.”

Safe2Tell saw an increase in tips reported last month in December as compared to November, according to the monthly report.

Suicide threats and welfare checks came in as the highest number of reports made by category to the program. A report is typically made when there is suspicion of a threat made to commit and act of violence, harm or injury to one’s self or another person.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org

