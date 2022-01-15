2 teens killed in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested in Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a shooting where two teens from Pueblo were killed and multiple others were injured, authorities believe they caught the man who pulled the trigger in another state.

The deadly shooting was carried out early Sunday morning in the 1900 block of Chelton Road. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs between S. Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. When police arrived at one scene they found 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya dead and three others with non-life threatening injuries.

About six minutes after the first shooting was reported, police received a call for a second shooting in the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane, about half a mile away. At the second location another juvenile boy had been shot, but he is expected to survive. Investigators believe the boy found shot at the second scene was involved in the shooting at the first scene along Chelton, it isn’t clear why he left the area.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 19-year-old Kadin Dyer Blaschke. Blaschke is facing two charges of 2nd-degree homicide. The suspect was picked up at a Motel 6 in Renov, Nevada.

“The motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time, but 16 bullet holes were found in the vehicle that the victims were traveling in with their father,” part of the news release from the U.S. Marshals Service reads.

Blaschkie is awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

