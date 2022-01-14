Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear why a driver veered out of the lanes on I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday, but that person is lucky to be alive.

11 News Viewer Jason shared dashcam video that captured the dramatic crash on camera. According to Colorado State Patrol, the motorist was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were right in front of concrete barriers. Trooper Josh Lewis explained those barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrels may have been what saved this driver’s life.

Jason pulled over and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Miraculously, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from what appeared to be a horrific crash.

