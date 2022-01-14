Advertisement

Union and King Soopers are returning to the bargaining table as strike continues

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A representative with King Soopers informed 11 News Thursday night that the company would be returning to the bargaining table with union leaders as a strike continues.

“We are pleased that after nearly a week the union has finally responded to our request to meet,” Jessica Trowbridge a spokesperson for King Soopers wrote to 11 News Thursday at 4:20 p.m. “We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates paychecks.”

An exact time and day on when the union and King Soopers would meet was not announced.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees -- about 17,000 people -- are part of the union. Tuesday evening, UFCW Local 7 confirmed with 11 News they had denied the latest offer from King Soopers.

Attention King Soopers/City Market Members. Please read the letter that President Cordova sent Joe Kelley this afternoon.

Posted by UFCW Local 7R on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The following statement was sent by the union earlier this week:

Click here to read the offer from King Soopers as of Tuesday morning. You can also read a document provided to 11 News by King Soopers on the latest offer at the bottom of this article.

Click here for more on the negotiations. While some stores in Colorado Springs are part of the union, their current contract doesn’t expire until late February. Employees at the following stores are expected to strike starting at 5 in the morning on Wednesday:

