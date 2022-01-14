Union and King Soopers are returning to the bargaining table as strike continues

DENVER (KKTV) - A representative with King Soopers informed 11 News Thursday night that the company would be returning to the bargaining table with union leaders as a strike continues.

“We are pleased that after nearly a week the union has finally responded to our request to meet,” Jessica Trowbridge a spokesperson for King Soopers wrote to 11 News Thursday at 4:20 p.m. “We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates paychecks.”

An exact time and day on when the union and King Soopers would meet was not announced.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees -- about 17,000 people -- are part of the union. Tuesday evening, UFCW Local 7 confirmed with 11 News they had denied the latest offer from King Soopers.

Attention King Soopers/City Market Members. Please read the letter that President Cordova sent Joe Kelley this afternoon. Posted by UFCW Local 7R on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The following statement was sent by the union earlier this week:

“The Company’s ‘last, best, and final’ offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers. King Soopers, despite providing certain information at approximately 5:30 PM last night, has failed to respond to critical requests and data concerning the wage, health, and safety matters that are central to these negotiations. Clearly, King Soopers/City Market will not voluntarily meet the needs of our workers, despite our repeated pleas for the Company to listen to the voices of our members. We strike because it has become clear this is the only way to get what is fair, just, and equitable for the grocery workers who have risked their lives every day just by showing up to work during the pandemic. We will continue to be relentless in fighting for our members. We are preparing for a strike that will begin in the Denver metropolitan area tomorrow morning at 5 AM.”

Click here to read the offer from King Soopers as of Tuesday morning. You can also read a document provided to 11 News by King Soopers on the latest offer at the bottom of this article.

“At King Soopers, we want what is right for our associates, and that is more money in their paychecks while continuing to receive industry-leading healthcare benefits.”

Click here for more on the negotiations. While some stores in Colorado Springs are part of the union, their current contract doesn’t expire until late February. Employees at the following stores are expected to strike starting at 5 in the morning on Wednesday:

