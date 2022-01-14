Advertisement

Teller County siblings hold “world’s youngest snowboarder” title

By KKTV
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A local family not only has one child who reportedly broke a world record, but their second child beat their first child’s record.

Meet siblings Aspen and Baker from Teller County.

When older sister Aspen was 14 months old in 2013, her family says she was the youngest snowboarder to ride independently. Her story went viral a few months later.

But, when younger brother Baker was born, he broke his sister’s record by snowboarding at 10 months old in 2020.

Both siblings are now child models for local businesses, clothing lines and magazines.

