Reports lists most popular new and used vehicles of 2021 for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new study by iseeCars looked at 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to find out the top selling new and used vehicles.

The microchip shortage and skyrocketing prices in the car market led to low inventory in new and used car sales.

“While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sales volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years (2016-2020) and over 7.6 million new car sales in 2021. Each model’s share of used car sales and new car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. Heavy-duty automotive vehicles were excluded from the analysis.

According to the report, the most popular used cars in Colorado Springs/Pueblo are:

1. Ford F-150

2. Ram 1500

3. Nissan Rogue

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

The most popular new cars are:

1. Ford F-150

2. Honda CR-V

3. Hyundai Kona

4. Hyundai Palisade

5. Toyota Tacoma

For the full report you can visit iSeeCars.com here.

