Advertisement

Reports lists most popular new and used vehicles of 2021 for Colorado Springs

Top selling cars in Colorado Springs for 2021
Top ranking cars for 2021 in Colorado Springs
Top ranking cars for 2021 in Colorado Springs(iSeeCars)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new study by iseeCars looked at 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to find out the top selling new and used vehicles.

The microchip shortage and skyrocketing prices in the car market led to low inventory in new and used car sales.

“While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sales volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years (2016-2020) and over 7.6 million new car sales in 2021. Each model’s share of used car sales and new car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. Heavy-duty automotive vehicles were excluded from the analysis.

According to the report, the most popular used cars in Colorado Springs/Pueblo are:

1. Ford F-150

2. Ram 1500

3. Nissan Rogue

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

The most popular new cars are:

1. Ford F-150

2. Honda CR-V

3. Hyundai Kona

4. Hyundai Palisade

5. Toyota Tacoma

For the full report you can visit iSeeCars.com here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy
ATM theft in Pueblo County 9/2/21.
Multiple arrests tied to cases in Colorado where the criminals plowed through walls to get to ATMs
Fire in Colorado Springs near Delta. 1/12/22.
Crews tackle a brush fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Exodus Road CEO raises awareness for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
Marco Barcelo
Arrest made following deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs bar