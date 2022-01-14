Deputies investigating after 1 person was killed in Westcliffe Friday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly speaking with two men after a disturbance where one person was killed. Deputies responded to the area near South Sixth Street and Ridgeline Drive in Westcliff around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

As deputies arrived they contacted two men, and a third person who was unresponsive and reportedly died from “knife wounds”.

One man is in custody and the second is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

Citizens are asked to stay away from the area as the crime scene is still active.

No one involved in this investigation has been named yet.

