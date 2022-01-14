Police arrest previous felon linked to several motor vehicle thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing multiple vehicles. Investigators with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located a vehicle that was reportedly used in a different vehicle theft the day before. The car was found around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance began on the vehicle and investigators followed the vehicle into a pawn shop near South Circle Drive and Monterey Road. The Tactical Enforcement Unit contacted the two occupants in the vehicle. K-9 officers were also in teh area as contact was made and both were taken into custody.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was “wanted on six outstanding felony warrants, three misdemeanor warrants, and was in possession of a stolen firearm. He was a multiple time convicted felon and the vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen”. He was identified by police as 33-year-old Andrew McGee. Police say they were able to link McGee to at least three other recent motor vehicle thefts.

The passenger reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest and reportedly had illegal narcotics with him. His identity has not yet been released.

A number of other stolen items were found inside the stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing; both occupants were taken to jail.

