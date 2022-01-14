Plans to move Garden of the Gods landmark sign to a new location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The landmark Garden of The Gods entrance sign in Colorado Springs will move to a new location, just north of Gateway Road along Foothills Trail and is part of the 30th street reconstruction project.

The new location will allow smoother traffic flow through the area, along with entering and exiting the park, and safer access for people taking photos and videos.

Pedestrian access to the sign is currently closed while inspection crews evaluate the foundation area, and navigate the safest way to move the structure, while keeping it protected.

The date for removal of the sign has yet to be determined.

The entrance sign was designed in 1994 with 3 large sandstone slabs and set in 210 cubic feet of concrete. Recent inspection work determined damage, and cracking caused by weather aliments to the existing sandstone.

