Partial access to Research Parkway back open in Powers interchange construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers! Partial access to Research Parkway is back open at the Powers intersection.

11 News spoke with CDOT, who reopened access to Research Thursday morning after closing early November, although drivers still cannot drive straight across Powers.

Powers/Research construction update (CDOT)

“This feels like a milestone for us. We’ve finished several aspects of the earthwork, and drainage work that need to be done, and now we can lighten up those impacts on the community around the project, so we are very excited to do that,” said Michelle Peulen of CDOT.

Crews are working to building a Diverging Diamond Interchange, which means Powers will go over Research. Once completed, the DDI will increase the flow of traffic by allowing free-flowing turns when entering and exiting Powers from Research Parkway.

Diverging Diamond Interchange (CDOT)

“We eliminated the need for 60 continuous days of very noisy, nighttime work. Another element is we were able to provide a safer work zone for the crew that’s working on the project, and we were able to reduce the timeline and the costs of the project,” said Peulen.

According to CDOT, here are the current traffic impacts in the construction zone:

Beginning Friday, January 14:

Research Parkway will have no direct through access across Powers Boulevard (CO21).

Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard (CO21) will continue to have no impacts.

Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the west side will be limited to southbound access only, northbound and through access will use the signalized U turn south of the interchange.

Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the east side will be limited to northbound access only, southbound and through access will use the signalized U turn north of the interchange.

All scheduled closures are weather permitting.

CDOT continues to remind drivers to go the speed limit and be aware of crews in the area.

“Not just at Research and Powers, but throughout the state we are seeing motorists traveling way too fast through many of our construction zones. I think during covid when traffic volumes were low, we picked up some bad habits, so we definitely are asking people to abide by those speed limits, particularly in construction zones,” said Peulen.

The project is expected to be completed around the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.