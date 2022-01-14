Advertisement

MISSING: Woman and children last seen east of Colorado Springs reportedly 'disappeared' Jan. 8

Missing woman Tanya Bebb and her kids.
Missing woman Tanya Bebb and her kids.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman and two children.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out photos of Tanya Bebb along with her 2 boys, ages 3 and 10. According to authorities, they “disappeared” on Jan. 8 from an area east of Colorado Springs off N. Curtis Road near Highway 94.

She left a residence in a red-colored sedan with a Hispanic male reported to go by the name “Michael.” He is described as being dark skinned and having a goatee. She told her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend and has not been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 12..

Call 719-390-5555 with information.

