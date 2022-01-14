Advertisement

Man taken into custody for pattern of robberies in 3 different Colorado cities

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has been investigating a pattern of hotels and businesses in Monument, Colorado Springs, and Fountain. Officers say the robberies started December 11, 2021, through January 13, 2022.

Robbery Unit detectives identified a suspect on January 13 around 3 p.m. The CSPD tactical Enforcement Unit and the Robbery Unit took him into custody. This reportedly happened near South Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.

His identity has not yet been released.

