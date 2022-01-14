Exodus Road CEO raises awareness for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An estimated 25 million victims, including men, women and children fall prey to human trafficking around the world at any given time, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. Department of State began monitoring human trafficking in 1994 after the fall of the former Soviet Union and the resulting migration flows, which led to increasing global concern about transnational criminal organizations and their use of trafficking, according to the State Department’s 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report.

Congress passed the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act in 2000, aimed at combating human trafficking, especially involving the sex trade, slavery, and involuntary servitude.

The 2019 FBI study found that 43% of victims recruited for labor trafficking were foreign nationals residing outside the U.S. https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2019/crime-in-the-u.s.-2019/additional-data-collections/human-trafficking.

Raising awareness, understanding and knowing what to look for are the first steps to help combat human trafficking.

Exodus Road, is a a global non-profit organization in Colorado Springs that aids in rescue and recovery for survivors of human trafficking. “We operate in India, Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil, and Latin American, with our headquarters based in Colorado Springs, CO,” says CEO and Co-founder Laura Parker. “We started the organization almost a decade ago, when my husband and I were living in Thailand, and came face-to-face with the reality of sex trafficking of children.”

“We were so heartbroken and moved by the issue we wanted to help,” says Parker. “Most of our work is done internationally. We always work in coordination with local governments, local social welfare departments, and so often times they are the ones facilitating next steps in cases.”

“Last year we launched a program called TrafficWatch Academy. The program is a 30 minute free, online multimedia training course that anybody can take,” expresses Laura. “We have a great task force here in Southern Colorado. The Human Trafficking task force meets once a month. So, if you are really interested locally, getting involved, and meeting with people who care about this issue, that would also be a great place to start.”

To find out how you can get involved, make a difference and help end Human Trafficking contact https://theexodusroad.com/traffickwatch/.

You can watch my one-on-one interview with Laura Parker, CEO of Exodus Road at the top of this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.