El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear why, but El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs announced they are closing after 45 years in business.

The restaurant known for their “avocado pork burrito” was located in downtown at 330 Colorado Ave. The owners shared a brief post to social media Thursday night:

“To all our loyal customers, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we will not be reopening our doors,” the post reads. “Thank you so much for 45 awesome years. Great food, wonderful friends and many memories! Thank you for all of your support! We love and appreciate you! The Eddie Aguilar family.”

11 News tried to contact the restaurant, but the number for El Taco Rey has been disconnected.

Back in September, 11 News learned the owner, Rose Aguilar, had passed away.

“Our mom was the best, she was a giver, she was just warm, people just loved her,” Jana Aguilar-Mitchell told 11 News in September. “She was just a wonderful woman she was a woman of faith, I just can’t say enough about her.”

Jana added her mother was the “Tamale Queen.”

