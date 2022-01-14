D-11 deals with staffing shortages due to COVID-19, at least 1 school moves to remote learning for a day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to staffing shortages, at least one D-11 school in Colorado Springs will be moving to remote learning for at least one day.

A letter went out to parents and guardians of students at Holmes Middle School this week stating the school did not have enough staff for in-person learning. The school is switching to remote learning on Friday as the principal expects to have student return on Tuesday. Monday is MLK Day. If anything changes before Jan. 18, a letter will go out to parents and guardians.

The following was sent to D11 Families and staff earlier in the day:

“This message provides you with advance notice of possible changes for your planning purposes. As mentioned in the D11 message from January 3, 2022, the District continues to experience a high volume of staff absences due to COVID, among other non-COVID issues. The main goal this school year has been to keep our schools open for in-person learning as much as possible, however, we must consider the possibility of moving some classes and/or schools to brief remote learning periods.Remote learning would be implemented in schools where staff absences are high and there is minimal substitute coverage to safely supervise students. In these situations, your child’s school would communicate the need to move to remote learning as soon as possible so families may make adequate plans. We hope to keep all remote learning periods as brief as possible so students may return to in-person learning quickly. Thank you for your understanding and partnership as we navigate these challenges together.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.