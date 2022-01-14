Crews respond to ‘fire activity’ on I-25 on the edge El Paso and Pueblo counties Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and several other agencies are working on “fire activity” along I-25 near the Young Hollow Exit (exit 114).

#I25 northbound: Fire activity at Exit 114 - Young Hollow. Watch for emergency responders to a fire on the eastside of the interstate at mile point 114. Use caution and slower speeds. https://t.co/izPqBD8vLI — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2022

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting crews on scene and Hanover fire is reportedly the lead agency on scene.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

