Crews respond to ‘fire activity’ on I-25 on the edge El Paso and Pueblo counties Friday afternoon

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and several other agencies are working on “fire activity” along I-25 near the Young Hollow Exit (exit 114).

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting crews on scene and Hanover fire is reportedly the lead agency on scene.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

