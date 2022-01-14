Colorado Springs Police Department launches 3rd Annual Valentine’s Day Contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is launching its third annual Valentine’s Day Contest.

Over the last six months, CSPD headquarters has been home to Lieutenant Flash, but now Colorado Springs residents have the opportunity to give him a forever home. CSPD is asking people to make their most creative homemade Valentine’s Day Card for a police officer. CSPD Chief Niski will choose the top three cards and they will be shared on social media for the community to vote on.

The overall winner will get Lieutenant Flash and will; be delivered to the winner’s home with a special police escort. At the end of the contest, all Valentine’s Day Cards that were submitted will be handed out to CSPD officers around the city.

The contest is open to any child age 3 to 10-years-old in the Colorado Springs Community.

Here’s how you can submit a Valentines Day Card:

Please address your homemade Valentine’s Day cards to “The Community Relations Unit” and drop them off or mail them to the Police Operations Center, located at 705 South Nevada Avenue. Be sure to include the child’s name and age, along with a parent or guardian name and phone number. The contest will run from January 14, 2022, to February 8, 2022.

Timeline

January 14, 2022, CSPD begins accepting submissions.

February 8, 2022, Chief Niski selects the top three cards.

February 8, 2022, Top three cards are put on social media for community voting.

February 11, 2022, Community voting on social media ends.

February 14, 2022, Winner is announced.

