CDOT: Expect additional traffic for MLK weekend

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to anticipate heavier than normal traffic over the next few days along I-70 west of Denver and on other mountain highways.

Last year Martin Luther King weekend vehicle counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels were as follows:

2021 Westbound Eastbound Total

Friday, Jan. 15 27,583 18,255 45,838

Saturday, Jan. 16 21,857 18,243 40,100

Sunday, Jan. 17 18,097 23,363 41,460

Monday, Jan. 18 16,482 25,151 41,633

Totals 84,019 85,012 169,031

Following this holiday weekend, CDOT says traffic numbers are expected to remain high through mid-April.

Click here for updated road and weather information by calling 511.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.