Car stolen from a family that lost their home during Colorado wildfire recovered

A vehicle stolen from a family that lost their home in the Marshall Fire was recovered.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family that lost their home during the Marshall Fire in Colorado at the end of 2021 also had their car stolen after they were forced to evacuate.

The fire destroyed about 1,000 homes in Boulder County on Dec. 30. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted the following to their Facebook page:

“Great news! Jeffco deputies recovered the stolen SUV belonging to a family that lost their home to the Marshall Fire. The few possessions they had time to gather before evacuating were also recovered inside of the car. The abandoned vehicle was discovered in a residential neighborhood in Wheat Ridge and the investigation is ongoing.”

As of Thursday, the cause of the Marshall Fire remains under investigation. Physical donations are being accepted to help victims, click here for more information on how you can help.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 13, 2022

