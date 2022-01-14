Advertisement

Broncos begin head coaching interview process with Lions DC Aaron Glenn

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DETROIT (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have a long list of candidates to replace head coach Vic Fangio.

No time to waste! On Thursday, the Broncos began their interview process flying to Detroit to meet with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn is one of ten coaches the Broncos have requested to interview to fill their coaching vacancy.

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino gives his...less than exact analysis of Glenn, and breaks down the pros and cons of a possible hire!

