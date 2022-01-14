Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dash cam captured the moment a vehicle smashed into barrels filled with water on I-25 on...
WATCH: Dramatic crash caught on camera south of Colorado Springs, miraculously there were no serious injuries
Generic closed sign.
El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs is closing after 45 years in business, just months after the ‘Tamale Queen’ passed away
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher
Lisa Marino-Dorsey
Major Crimes Unit searching for missing Colorado woman last seen Dec. 28, may have been in Colorado Springs

Latest News

A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges
John Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, discusses Russia's actions in regard to Ukraine. The...
Pentagon: Russia planning false-flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion