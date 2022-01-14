Advertisement

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar headed to 2022 All-Star Game

Nathan MacKinnon- Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon- Colorado Avalanche(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The trip to the NHL All-Star Game is becoming an annual pilgrimate for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

For the third time in his career, MacKinnon was named a captain for the Central Division in the 2022 All-Star game Feb. 5. It is MacKinnon’s 5th consecutive All-Star selection, the longest streak since Avs forward Peter Forsberg was chosen for six straight from 1995-96 to 2000-2001. MacKinnon has 35 points in 23 games this season.

MacKinnon will be joined by defenseman Cale Makar on the All-Star team. The selection is Makar’s first of his career, earning the honor after scoring 16 goals in 29 games this season. The 23-year-old has already reached 100 points in his career, and won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2019-20 for being the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. Makar will also take part in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition on the day preceding the All-Star Game.

Nazem Kadri is on the outside looking in of the All-Star Game currently, but was named part of the 2022 “Last Men In” voting. Fans can vote for 4 players from a list of 32 All-Star candidates (one from each NHL team) to be selected to the All-Star rosters. You can place your vote for Kadri by following the link HERE.

Central Division (All-Star Appearances)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

