Arrest made following deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs bar

Marco Barcelo
Marco Barcelo(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Days after a deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs bar, police captured the man they believe pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened Jan. 10 at a bar close to Circle and Galley near the Citadel Mall. When police arrived they found the body of 33-year-old Sergio Suarez Gonzalez, but the shooter had fled the scene.

On Tuesday, CSPD took Marco Barcelo into custody. Barcelo is suspected of first-degree murder.

Gonzalez’s death is the third homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated zero homicides at this time last year.

Police are still asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 719-444-7000 if you haven’t talked to investigators yet.

