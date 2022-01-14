After a deadlock on Monday the Colorado Springs City Council selects Stephannie Fortune to fill vacant seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a deadlock between councilmembers on Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council selected Stephannie Fortune to fill a vacant seat.

The city council selected Fortune Friday afternoon during a special meeting. She will be filling the seat in District 3 left vacant by Richard Skorman who announced he had to step aside to focus on his business.

Fortune is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 24.

You can watch the vote in the video below:

Special city council meeting to fill vacant seat Special Colorado Springs City Council meeting to fill a vacant seat. Recap on 11 News at 4 p.m. https://www.kktv.com/2022/01/13/former-colorado-springs-city-councilmember-richard-skorman-endorses-2-candidates-trying-fill-his-vacant-seat Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, January 14, 2022

