After a deadlock on Monday the Colorado Springs City Council selects Stephannie Fortune to fill vacant seat
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a deadlock between councilmembers on Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council selected Stephannie Fortune to fill a vacant seat.
The city council selected Fortune Friday afternoon during a special meeting. She will be filling the seat in District 3 left vacant by Richard Skorman who announced he had to step aside to focus on his business.
Fortune is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 24.
You can watch the vote in the video below:
