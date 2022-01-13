Advertisement

WANTED: Suspects caught on camera stealing a hot tub in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of brazen criminals was caught on camera stealing from a Colorado Springs business Wednesday morning.

The crime happened at Backyards and Billiards off Sinton Road. The business is just east of I-25 between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Fillmore Street. In video provided to 11 News, you can see several people get out of a white truck with a trailer. The driver backs the trailer into a hot tub, and the criminals then push the spa onto the trailer. The driver speeds up and slams on the brakes in what appears to be an attempt at sliding the stolen property farther onto the trailer. The same business was targeted a week earlier when a truck was stolen, however that vehicle was later found after it had been abandoned elsewhere in the city.

A video of the crime is at the top of this article. A photo of the suspect vehicle from the video can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Colorado Spring Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-00080176.

Please keep an eye out for this truck!

Posted by Backyards & Billiards on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

