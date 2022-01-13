Switchbacks FC sign forward Hadji Barry to new contract through 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are doing everything they can to keep star striker Hadji Barry around Weidner Field for a few more seasons.

On Thursday, the Switchbacks announced they agreed on a new contract to keep Barry on the team through the 2023 season, with a one-year option in 2024. Barry and the club previously agreed on a two-year extension back in July. No details were released on the reason for the re-tooled deal.

“I am really excited, knowing that I’ll be part of the Switchbacks organization for years to come, and I’d like to take this time to really thank the Ragain family, coach Brendan Burke and the whole Switchbacks organization for how they’ve embraced me and welcomed me from the first day that I arrived here,” Barry said in a release. “Like I’ve said before, I’d like to continue the success that I’ve started here and keep building the legacy that I came here for and I really can’t wait to start up the 2022 season.”

Barry’s 2021 season was unequivocally the greatest performance in Switchbacks history. He tallied 25 goals, decimating the club record and tying the USL Championship record. He was named league MVP, won the prestigious Golden Boot award, and was named All-League first team. He helped the Switchbacks to a playoff appearance, their first since 2016. Barry, a native of Guinea, joined the club in 2021 after stints on the Ottawa Fury and North Carolina FC.

The Switchbacks open their 2022 season at home against Orange County SC on March 12.

