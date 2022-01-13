Serious crash closes part of N. Academy in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of N. Academy Boulevard Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

According to police, they received the call at about 8:15 p.m. at Meadowland Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard. The intersection is on the northeast side of the city near Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police said multiple vehicles, about 3 or 4, were involved. Last time this article was updated, southbound Academy was closed at Flintridge.

Details on how serious the injuries are were not immediately available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

