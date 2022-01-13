Advertisement

Serious crash closes part of N. Academy in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of N. Academy Boulevard Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

According to police, they received the call at about 8:15 p.m. at Meadowland Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard. The intersection is on the northeast side of the city near Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police said multiple vehicles, about 3 or 4, were involved. Last time this article was updated, southbound Academy was closed at Flintridge.

Details on how serious the injuries are were not immediately available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Snowshoers and dog killed in avalanche near Hoosier Pass reportedly from Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
Mountain lion wandered into a condo 1/8/22.
Officers forced to euthanize a mountain lion in Colorado that wandered into the lobby of a condo

Latest News

Nice Thursday - Changes Friday
Nice Thursday!
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews tackle a brush fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City...
Former Colorado Springs City Councilmember Richard Skorman endorses 2 candidates trying to fill his vacant seat
National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Exodus Road CEO raises awareness for National Human Trafficking Awareness month - clipped version