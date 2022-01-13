Advertisement

Part of Research Parkway at Powers in Colorado Springs to reopen Friday as construction continues

CDOT begins construction at Research PKWY and Powers
CDOT begins construction at Research PKWY and Powers(Colorado Dept of Transportation)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Beginning Friday, a part of Research Parkway at Powers Boulevard will reopen as a construction project continues. The finished project is expected increase the traffic flow and allow vehicles easier access to get through the interchange.

“We appreciate the patience of the local community,” explained Richard Zamora, CDOT Southeast Regional Transportation Director. “We know that construction is an inconvenience, with the closure of Research Parkway, we were able to eliminate the need for noisy night time work and accelerate the project timeline.”

Traffic Impacts

Beginning Friday, January 14:

  • Research Parkway will have no direct through access across Powers Boulevard (CO21).
  • Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard (CO21) will continue to have no impacts.
  • Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the west side will be limited to southbound access only, northbound and through access will use the signalized U turn south of the interchange.
  • Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the east side will be limited to northbound access only, southbound and through access will use the signalized U turn north of the interchange.
  • All scheduled closures are weather permitting.

The city’s growth through the northwestern area prompted the construction project. CDOT’s mission is to create safer roads, with easier access for through traffic. You can find updates and additional information on this project here.

