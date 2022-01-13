Multiple arrests tied to cases in Colorado where the criminals plowed through walls to get to ATMs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears investigators have the people responsible for stealing or trying to steal money from ATMs at multiple locations in Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced four men were identified and arrested connected to the theft of an ATM from the Loaf ‘N Jug in Avondale back in September. In that crime, surveillance video shows a red Jeep enter the parking lot and slam into the front doors of the Loaf ‘N Jug in the 200 block of Highway 50 in Avondale just east of Pueblo. The Jeep was later found abandoned in Fremont County with part of the ATM Machine. The other part of the ATM machine was found in Pueblo County.

The sheriff’s office didn’t clarify if these were the same suspects tied to a Loaf ‘N Jug that was targeted off Drennan Road and S. Academy or a similar crime that happened off Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway. However, the sheriff’s office added these suspects were involved in similar crimes in El Paso, Fremont and Denver Counties.

The following people were arrested:

-Anthony Higgins

-Roger Zaragoza

-Jason Spade

-Steven Garner

UPDATE: After an extensive investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with law enforcement... Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Below is a piece by 11 News covered back in September of 2021 tied to the case:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.