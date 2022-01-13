Man killed in Aurora after falling underneath bus

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was run over by an Aurora city bus after suffering an apparent medical episode Wednesday night.

Police say the tragic incident was caught on surveillance camera.

“The man is seen exiting the rear doors of the bus,” the Aurora Police Department said of what the video showed. “The man suffers what appears to be a medical issue, collapses to the ground, and falls under the bus.”

Moments later, the driver is seen pulling away from the bus stop, appearing not to know the passenger had fallen underneath.

Responding officers found the man sprawled in the roadway near Colfax and Havana. He had suffered severe injuries and died before he could be transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the bus had continued its route and was later located at Union Station. Police found evidence on the bus linking it to the fatal crash.

The bus driver is cooperating with the investigation and has voluntarily submitted a blood test to rule out any impairments. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol played any role in the tragedy.

Witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section.

