Advertisement

Man killed in Aurora after falling underneath bus

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was run over by an Aurora city bus after suffering an apparent medical episode Wednesday night.

Police say the tragic incident was caught on surveillance camera.

“The man is seen exiting the rear doors of the bus,” the Aurora Police Department said of what the video showed. “The man suffers what appears to be a medical issue, collapses to the ground, and falls under the bus.”

Moments later, the driver is seen pulling away from the bus stop, appearing not to know the passenger had fallen underneath.

Responding officers found the man sprawled in the roadway near Colfax and Havana. He had suffered severe injuries and died before he could be transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the bus had continued its route and was later located at Union Station. Police found evidence on the bus linking it to the fatal crash.

The bus driver is cooperating with the investigation and has voluntarily submitted a blood test to rule out any impairments. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol played any role in the tragedy.

Witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
ATM theft in Pueblo County 9/2/21.
Multiple arrests tied to cases in Colorado where the criminals plowed through walls to get to ATMs
Jimmie Lillie
Sexually violent predator with past crimes against a small child now on parole, living in Colorado Springs
Crash along N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1/12/22.
Car ends up in backyard after 4 vehicles collide on North Academy

Latest News

1.13.22
Nice Thursday!
UCHealth: Flu cases may be underreported due to nationwide shortage of testing
UCHealth: Flu cases may be underreported due to nationwide shortage of testing
Emily Sweeney poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on Sept. 12,...
Fort Carson soldier selected to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics
Criminals caught on camera stealing a hot tub from a Colorado Springs business 1/12/22.
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera stealing a hot tub in Colorado Springs