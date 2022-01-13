Advertisement

Major Crimes Unit searching for missing Colorado woman last seen Dec. 3, may have been in Colorado Springs

Lisa Marino-Dorsey
Lisa Marino-Dorsey(Aurora Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 28.

Aurora Police shared a photo of 58-year-old Lisa Marino-Dorsey with the public on Thursday. She was last seen at her home in Aurora and police learned about her disappearance on Jan. 3. Since then, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit have been attempting to locate her.

“Major Crimes Detectives believe that Lisa could have been in the Colorado Springs area at the time of her disappearance on or around January 3,” police wrote in a news release. “While in Colorado Springs, Lisa would have been occupying a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage which has seen been recovered and seized by the Major Crimes Unit. A stock picture of the vehicle is provided below for reference.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 720.913.7867.

