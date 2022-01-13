Gun found inside a Pueblo school on Thursday thanks to a ‘vigilant’ teacher

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado school was on lockdown Thursday as a school resource officer searched for a weapon on campus.

The incident happened at Roncalli STEM Academy at 4202 W. Highway 78. The school is off Northern Avenue on the southwest side of the city.

School officials didn’t have any additional information other than a teacher had noticed a student “had something.” A school resource officer was notified and that officer took immediate action, according to a district official.

A district official believes the threat was “fully resolved.” The district official added a “vigilant teacher” noticed a student may have had a weapon and notified the school resource officer.

Investigators believe the student had the loaded gun for self defense reasons.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

