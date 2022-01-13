Former Colorado Springs City Councilmember Richard Skorman endorses 2 candidates trying to fill his vacant seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After the Colorado Springs city council was deadlocked on a candidate to fill a vacant seat, the man who originally held the position is throwing his support behind two candidates.

On Monday, councilmembers were split on confirming the appointment of Stephannie Fortune to replace Richard Skorman on the council. Skorman stepped away from the position at the end of 2021 to focus on his business as they navigate the pandemic. Skorman served on the city council four times from 1999 to 2007 and 2017 until 2021.

Skorman provided the following statement on the matter:

“I am announcing my unequivocal support of Toby Gannett or Terry Martinez to fill the City Council vacancy created by my resignation.

I initially stayed silent on the contest to fill this seat out of respect for the many qualified candidates who applied and to not interfere with my former colleagues’ selection process. Now that Council is deadlocked on the choice of my successor, I have been inundated with requests from District 3 constituents that I should go public with my views. I know and respect all the frontrunners to succeed me.

These two are by far the best candidate to represent my views and the needs of District 3. Here’s what we all know. I won all 33 precincts in District 3 by a strong majority just last April. I won 60% of the vote and my closest opponent 18%. I have never been shy about telling people that I am socially and environmentally liberal, care about social justice and parks, and I am also a supporter of business (especially small business). In fact, hardly an article or a news story with a quote from me doesn’t place in the copy that I am a progressive, a liberal, a moderate or an environmental , homeless, affordable housing, advocate.

Both Toby and Terry are long-time District 3 residents who are committed to serving Colorado Springs. Toby and Terry embody the values, vision, and pragmatism that I have championed for decades. Both are leaders who work well with everyone and our City and this Council need their experience, enthusiasm, and pragmatism. Toby is an expert in affordable housing, a long-time supporter of our trails, open space, and parks, an environmental and social justice advocate, a fiscal conservative, and a well known civic and business leader. Our City and this Council would benefit from his experience, enthusiasm, and pragmatism. Toby would also become our youngest City Councilor at 49 years old.

Another long-time D3 resident, Terry Martinez has been a friend and a colleague for several years. As a very respected retired principal from the Harrison School District and as a founding member of our Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC). As a Hispanic, Terry knows first hand about our minority communities in Colorado Springs and would another needed perspective to Council. Terry is also a key Board member of Westside Cares and Concrete Couch. After running for Council at-Large in 2019, Terry almost won with more than 20k votes. More importantly, he obtained many of those votes from District 3 and more than some sitting Councilmembers. Terry is reasonable, non-partisan, knowledgeable, pragmatic and well-liked by many in District 3, as evidenced by the fact that he is leading in a Gazette straw poll that was released yesterday.

I really appreciate all the concerns from the Citizens of District 3 and the City as a whole. I like and respect all 7 of the finalists and if Toby or Terry aren’t chosen, I hope that the person chosen will reach out to me despite these endorsements. But for me and many others, this is really about the “will of the voters.” District 3 voters are moderate: they care about the environment, are worried about affordable housing, wildfire risk and park funding. Many are social justice advocates and care about the homeless. District 3 includes Old Colorado City, the West Side to Pleasant Valley, Downtown, the Near North End, the Near East Side, Colorado College, Ivywild, Mill Street, Hillside, Adams Park and Stratmore. And yes the Broadmoor, Broadmoor Heights, Cheyenne Canon, Gold Hill Mesa and Upper and Lower Skyway. I know that District 3 residents want a replacement for me who is not partisan but also shares my values and passions.

If selected, Toby or Terry would both carry out the voters’ will. I believe District 3 deserves the same courtesy as former Council-member Andres Pico and his District 6 were given a year ago. When Council was deadlocked over his replacement choice, he was asked his opinion and chose Mike O’Malley. I feel like they are at the same crossroad now. If they asked my opinion, I would choose either of these two to carry out the will of the voters who overwhelmingly elected me last April.Thank you for indulging me one last time concerning local politics. Warm Regards,Richard Skorman.”

A special meeting is schedule for Friday at 1 p.m. to revisit a list of candidates. The council has until Jan. 30 to make an appointment to replace Skorman.

The list of candidates includes:

-Brandy Williams

-Laura Gardner

-Terry Martinez

-Sallie Clark

-Stephannie Fortune

-Toy Gannett

-Arthur Glynn

