Structure fire under control near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a structure fire under control near downtown Colorado Springs.
The fire department tweeted just after 1 p.m. Thursday that crews had responded to Wahsatch just south of Dale Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene within two minutes and had the fire under control within minutes.
A cause is still unknown.
