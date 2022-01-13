Advertisement

Structure fire under control near downtown Colorado Springs

Firefighters working on hot spots at the scene of a fire on Wahsatch near downtown Springs on...
Firefighters working on hot spots at the scene of a fire on Wahsatch near downtown Springs on Jan. 13, 2022.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a structure fire under control near downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire department tweeted just after 1 p.m. Thursday that crews had responded to Wahsatch just south of Dale Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene within two minutes and had the fire under control within minutes.

A cause is still unknown.

