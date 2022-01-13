COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a structure fire under control near downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire department tweeted just after 1 p.m. Thursday that crews had responded to Wahsatch just south of Dale Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 721 N Wahsatch Ave. Engine 2 is on scene reporting a small structure behind the main home has smoke showing — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 13, 2022

Firefighters arrived on scene within two minutes and had the fire under control within minutes.

A cause is still unknown.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have the fire under control and are conducting overhaul operations. CSFD had a 2 minute response time to this fire and was able to make a quick knock down. pic.twitter.com/yA6x86C9Iu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 13, 2022

