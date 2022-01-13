December shooting in Colorado Springs now a homicide after victim dies weeks later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting outside a Springs business last month is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting was first reported Dec. 15 when the victims showed up at the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Fountain substation.

“CSPD officers and medical personnel responded and located two adult males both suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, officers were able to determine the shooting occurred at a business in the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard prior to the victims driving to the CSPD substation,” police said in a news release.

While the victims’ injuries were initially reported as not being life-threatening, one of the men was kept in the hospital for further treatment. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 8.

The deceased victim has been identified as 36-year-old Ernesto Villagran of Colorado Springs. His death is considered the city’s 44th homicide for 2021 -- up five from that time in 2020.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.