Crews tackle a brush fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a brush fire Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

Just before 9 p.m. CSFD provided some details on the blaze. At that time, it was estimated to be about 50 feet by 100 feet. The area is near E. Las Vegas Street and S. Circle Drive on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to Capt. Mike Smaldino, crews were having issues reaching the fire when they first arrived at the scene.

This article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at 2900 Delta Dr. Engine 11 reporting a 50’ x 100’ grass fire. Multiple crews responding into the area now — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 13, 2022

