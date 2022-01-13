Colorado Springs Utilities to pitch a proposed decrease that would save the average residential customer about $15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is hoping to give the public a break on utility bills following two rate increases in 2021.

On Thursday, 11 News learned what the utility group will be proposing to the board next week. Following a storm last year and a spike in the cost of natural gas, many customers were surprised to see their bill increase recently. However, the recent warm weather has resulted in gas being used less by customers than what was originally projected.

According to a sample residential bill in the proposal, the rate decrease calls for a 7.3 percent drop for electric and a 9.6 percent decrease for gas. You can view the sample residential bill in the proposal by clicking here and scrolling to page 40 of 55. The sample bill states the average customer could save about $15. If approved by the board and Colorado Springs City Council, the rate decrease would go into effect in February.

