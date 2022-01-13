Advertisement

Colorado governor discusses legislative plans and priorities to move Colorado forward in 2022

Governor Polis highlights legislative priorities for 2022
WATCH: Gov. Polis news conference on Colorado’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.(KKTV)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera are working together along with leadership from the General Assembly saying their goals including helping Coloradans save money, improve community safety, and generate greater success for people.

This year’s legislative session in Colorado started on Wednesday.

“We are going bigger and bolder with the urgency of saving people money, ensuring Colorado remains affordable, making historic investments in improving our schools and reducing crime. This is how we continue moving Colorado forward, together,” Gov. Polis says.

Looking forward into the future everyone deserves to thrive and succeed, live in safe communities, and have access to better education opportunities.

“Every Colorado family deserves to feel safe and secure in their home and their community,” added Senate President Leroy Garcia.

Colorado is moving forward with plans and priorities for 2022. According to a release from the governor’s office, the following are priorities:

- Saving people money

- Expanding access to healthcare and reducing costs

- Making Colorado more affordable by reducing childcare and housing costs

- Preparing our students for success

- Making our communities safer

Governor Polis will deliver the state of the state address on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at about 11 a.m.

