Arts Alliance joins the Annual Pueblo Bike Classic to highlight culture in the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Arts Alliance Program is hosting the 2nd annual Pueblo Bike Classic, while bringing culture and community together. A contest is being held for people of all ages, who can sign up to showcase their artistic creativity in the community.

“We’re excited to host the Second Annual Pueblo Bike Classic and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to showcase the talent of one of our artists in Pueblo,” said City of Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “This is a fun way to highlight our pride in our city while also elevating the rich culture and background of our community. I’m looking forward to the entries we will see and the incredible artwork that our local artists produce.”

Artists or a team of artists who live in Pueblo County are encouraged to sign up. The contest allows people to share their talent, creative ideas and designs with the community. Designs are evaluated for their artistic merit, community impact, quality and uniqueness of design.

“This contest is a great way for the City of Pueblo to offer opportunity to the creative community. The Arts Alliance is proud to be a part of such an all-inclusive event!” said Karen Foglesong, executive director of Pueblo Arts Alliance.

Contestants may submit up to 3 designs and through your material should design with the idea of promoting the Pueblo Bike Classic. The first place winner receives $1000 and their artwork will be featured in all print and digital ads reference the Pueblo Bike Classic which takes place the end of April.

Submission deadlines are Friday Feb. 11. The judging process begins Feb. 15 and the final artist selected will be notified on Feb. 18

For additional information on this event you can contact the City Of Pueblo here.

