2 students hit by car outside Security-Widefield school

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two middle school students are expected to be OK after being hit by a car on their way to school Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. outside Sproul Junior High in Security-Widefield. Both students sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. State Patrol could not confirm whether the students were in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, and it’s unknown how fast the driver was going.

Troopers are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode just before the crash. The driver was also transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Widefield School District 3 confirms both students attend Sproul.

