This year you can order Girl Scout Cookies right to your door through a new partnership

(KKTV) - The Girl Scouts of America are continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with new strategies to get cookies in the hands of people who can’t wait to crack open a box.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced they will be partnering with DoorDash for on-demand delivery starting in some locations this month and nationwide in February.

“As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash’s technology and team,” part of a news release reads. “In select areas, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies in January for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app, with expanded on-demand delivery beginning in February.”

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season:

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information. Click here for updates from Girl Scouts of Colorado. to Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy

Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your area by searching for “Girl Scouts.” If not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a local troop nearby.

Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

